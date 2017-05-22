Police seek help with apartment robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are seeking help to find four suspects in a robbery at an apartment on the city’s west side.

Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana says three males with a small, black handgun robbed a person at an apartment in the 7400 block of River Walk Drive, located off Crawfordsville Road and North Girls School Road, at 11 p.m. May. A female stood outside the apartment’s front door while the men went inside and demanded the victim’s money and debit card and forced the victim to provide the personal identification number for the debit card.

The female, who was seen driving a silver or gray four-door vehicle, possibly a Dodge Avenger, entered the Ricker’s BP at West 38th Street and North High School Road shortly after the robbery, Crime Stoppers said in a news release. She used the stolen debit card at the gasoline station’s ATM.

If you have information to help Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department in the case, contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 or 800-222-8477, on the P3tips app or at CrimeTips.org.