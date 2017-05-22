Randy Ollis: ‘It’s time to shave the head’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In the midst of a battle with cancer, WISH-TV’s Randy Ollis has decided it’s time for a change.

“Over the weekend, I noticed that the hair is really falling out,” Randy said. “It’s time to shave the head.”

Randy, recently diagnosed with Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma cancer, has been told that his prognosis for recovery is fantastic. He is set for his second chemo treatment later this week.

Marcus Bailey, who regularly shaves his head, shaved Randy’s head on Facebook Live shortly before 10 a.m. Monday.

As usual, Randy had a humorous spin on the situation

“Hopefully, I won’t have a bunch of Band-Aids on my head for the noon show,” Randy joked.