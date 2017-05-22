Scott Dixon and Dario Franchitti robbed at gun point

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “It feels like we’re at this great big party and everyone is sharing it with us, you know, because we love this place,” said Emma Dixon.

Sunday evening started on a high note for the Dixon family, with Scott taking the pole for the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500. But what happened that night cast a negative shadow on an otherwise perfect day.

“So they went to a fast food. Dixon had a late night with the pole and stuff and we’re all starving, and I decided that we need to grab dinner and Dixon was going to buy dinner for obvious reasons. We’re hanging in the bus lot so we sent him out to get some drive through and they’re in 16th street, I think a Taco Bell. While they’re ordering with the windows down, two guys approach them at gunpoint and put a gun on Dixon’s head and ask him for his wallet and his phone. I guess he didn’t have his phone; he had his wife’s wallet because he had left his wallet in our transport, and it was locked already, so he gave them the wallet and those guys left,” said Tony Kanaan.

Dixon and Franchitti went uninjured, and the incident remains under investigation by the police. But those close to the Chip Ganassi drivers still can’t believe what happened.

“I’m not really allowed to talk about. Yesterday was fantastic, the whole day was fantastic. You know we went to bed super happy, we love this race. The hall of Speedway is a fantastic place, we went to bed super happy just enjoying the pole; it was really really special,” said Emma Dixon.

“But I mean Scott’s amazing, like, nothing really effects the guy. He’s as cool as Scott can be, so I’m glad everybody’s okay, but it was an eventful day for him,” said Emma Dixon.

We have reached out to Scott Dixon for his reaction, but he has declined to comment. His main focus right now is on winning his second Indianapolis 500.