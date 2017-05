INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Senator Joe Donnelly stopped by WISH-TV Monday morning.

Donnelly discussed a number of topics including, the “Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act”, a bill to help ensure America is caring for the mental health of its police officers, sheriff’s deputies and others in law enforcement.

He also talked about Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who is set to speak in Indianapolis Monday evening and President Donald Trump.

