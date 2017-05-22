Wine contest at Purdue will influence what’s next on shelves

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Wineries from around the world are competing at Purdue University this week. It’s the 26th annual INDY International Wine Competition put on by the Purdue Wine Grape Team.

The public is invited to observe, but, alas, there will be no wines for sale or tasting at the event. But the results of the contest may affect what wine lovers buy later this year, organizers said.

About 2,000 wines will be judged in 60 difference classes. Trophies and medals will be given out to the best ones.

Most of the 92 Indiana wineries will be competing at the event. Organizers said this is a great opportunity for local wineries to put their names in with the elite wineries in the world.

“This is kind of like the kick off to summer. The wineries that win medals now have the opportunity to market these wines that have won medals throughout their summer events,” said Katie Barnett, marketing extension specialist for the Purdue Wine Grape Team.

Christian Butzke, enology professor for the Purdue Wine Grape Team, said this is a way for wineries to grow their brand.

“The wine competition really is a reassurance for the wineries that they’re doing a good job; that they’re making great wines. It’s fun for winemakers to win trophies; it’s building the reputation of the wineries. It’s really very rewarding for everybody around,” said Butzke, who is also chief judge for the competition.

Judging begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Memorial Union.