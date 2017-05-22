Woman and infant injured in White Co. crash

WHITE CO., Ind.(WLFI) — A woman and an infant were injured after a crash Sunday evening.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 18 and County Road South 300 East. That’s about three miles east of Brookston.

According to White County Sheriff’s Deputies, witnesses say a car headed south on 300 East ran the stop sign and hit a truck headed east on State Road 18.

Emergency crews had to cut a woman and an infant out of the car.

Both were taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck refused treatment at the scene, but told deputies he was going to take himself to the hospital to be checked out.

There were no other people involved in the crash.