1 killed in I-70 crash following chase

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One person is dead following a chase and crash on I-70 near Cambridge City Tuesday morning.

According to the Indiana State Police, the fatal accident happened at the 134 mile marker on I-70, closing all lanes around 10 a.m.

Heading east of of Indy? 🚨⚠️ All lanes of I-70 are closed for a serious crash at Cambridge City, mm 134. Crews working on detours now — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) May 23, 2017

The Henry County Sheriff said the PACE Team attempted initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle ignored officers’ orders and sped away.

A chase then ensued and at some point during the chase, the fleeing vehicle crossed the median and hit a truck head-on.

There were two people in the truck, but neither person suffered what are thought to be life-threatening injuries. The driver of the fleeing vehicle, according to the Henry County Sheriff.

INDOT posted a message on social media saying that all lanes in that area will be closed for approximately two hours.

I-70 MM 149.3 WB at US 35 / mile 149 All lanes closed 2 hours due to a crash — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) May 23, 2017