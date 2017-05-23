1 killed in I-70 crash following chase

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One person is dead following a chase and crash on I-70 near Cambridge City Tuesday morning.
According to the Indiana State Police, the fatal accident happened at the 134 mile marker on I-70, closing all lanes around 10 a.m.
The Henry County Sheriff said the PACE Team attempted initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle ignored officers’ orders and sped away.
A chase then ensued and at some point during the chase, the fleeing vehicle crossed the median and hit a truck head-on.
There were two people in the truck, but neither person suffered what are thought to be life-threatening injuries. The driver of the fleeing vehicle, according to the Henry County Sheriff.
INDOT posted a message on social media saying that all lanes in that area will be closed for approximately two hours.