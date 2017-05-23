Brickyard 400 sets new date for 2018

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Brickyard 400 will kick off in a new month starting in 2018.

The race will move to Sunday, September 9 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The 400 will serve as the final race of the regular season and set the layout for the NASCAR playoffs.

IMS President J. Douglas Boles released a statement:

The Brickyard 400 has been one of NASCAR’s premier events for 25 years, and we’re thrilled the race is moving to one of the most important dates on the NASCAR calendar. Our fans will love the excitement that comes with crowning a regular season champion at The Racing Capital of the World, and the cooler temperatures of early September will make the race more enjoyable for everyone.

The 400 has taken place in late July or early August every years since the first race in August of 1994.