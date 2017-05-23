Children get into the Indy 500 spirit for a good cause

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis 500 is only five days way.

The drivers are in the final preparations for the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500.

However, before the race several took some time out to model clothes for a good cause.

The drivers’ children modeled some of the Saks’ new children spring and summer clothes Tuesday afternoon.

Money raised from the event goes to the Indy Family Foundation, which assists those working in motor sports faced with financial hardships caused by illness, injury or death.

