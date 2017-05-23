Coworkers plan candlelight vigil for Kokomo woman run over in parking lot

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The search is over Tuesday after a man wanted for the death of a 42-year-old Kokomo woman turned himself in to Indiana State Police.

Police said Maurice Shelley was arrested on a warrant for voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter, battery by means of a deadly weapon, reckless homicide, and criminal recklessness.

Shelley remains in the Marion County Tuesday night, according to online court records.

It happened in the parking lot of Front Row Live on South Plate Street in Kokomo.

Coworkers said 42-year-old Alisa Burnett worked at Front Row Live. Witnesses told police it started with an argument and ended with the suspect getting into his van and driving into a group of people standing in the parking lot.

Friends remember Burnett as beautiful and caring.

“She always had a smile on her face, always just fun, loving, caring, giving,” said Christy Lucas, victim’s coworker. “She never had a bad word to say about anybody. She was an around doll.”

Christy Lucas worked with Burnett. She is now organizing a candlelight vigil for Thursday night to honor her friend’s memory.

“I want to do something special for Lisa,” said Lucas.

Police said they got the call early Sunday morning and found Burnett seriously injured.

Witnesses told police the suspect Maurice Shelley got into an argument with someone in the parking lot and things quickly escalated.

Court documents show he attacked that person with a machete before driving his van into several people standing in the parking lot.

Police said the van hit another car. The impact killed Burnett.

“Why? Why her? Why would you do that?” She said, “Especially at a place that’s family oriented.”

Lucas was not there early Sunday morning, but heard about what happened on Facebook. She said she’s glad the suspect turned himself in.

“Yes, it is a sense of justice,” she said. “Hopefully relief just everything.”

A candlelight vigil for Burnett is happening at Thursday night at 6:00 p.m. in the parking lot of Front Row Live in Kokomo.