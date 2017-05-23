Dog saves family by alerting them of house fire

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A dog saved other family members by alerting them of a fire in their Lafayette home Tuesday morning.

The Lafayette Fire Department responded to a home on North 19th Street Tuesday just before 11:30 a.m. for a reported fire in the kitchen. But when crews arrived, they found the fire was already out.

Lafayette Fire Assistant Chief Brian Alkire said the family dog named Onyx, a 4-year-old English mastiff/giant schnauzer, woke the home’s occupants and alerted them to the fire.

Onyx’s family said he’s always been kind and loving, but now they are calling him a hero.

Jessica Ray said she woke up after Onyx jumped on her and rubbed her with his paws. She then found the fire in the kitchen, and was able to put it out herself.

Ray said she’s grateful Onyx was looking out for her family.

“We were trying to get them out the door. And apparently, he didn’t think we were getting them out fast enough,” said Ray. “And he started nudging the kids out the door by his nose – just a little bit faster, one by one.”

The fire was contained to a small area near the kitchen counter and wall.

Alkire said the cause was determined to be accidental in nature.

No one was injured.

Ray added this was not the first time Onyx has helped the family.

“As far as Onyx, he’s probably the best dog we’ve had,” Ray said. “He just alarms us with everything. Let’s us know … even when my youngest son is having a seizure. He comes and gets us.”

The family said Onyx also alerts them when somebody may be outside at night.