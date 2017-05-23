Hard Rock Café takes your taste buds on a world burger tour

Let’s take a tour, shall we? A tour of burgers! Julianne Shilling and Craig Hawkins of Hard Rock Cafe explain more about their WORLD BURGER TOUR MENU!
- Hard Rock Cafe is taking guests on an international adventure – no passport necessary – with the return of its limited time World Burger Tour menu
- Hard Rock’s World Burger Tour allows Hard Rock fans to taste the mouth-watering flavors the world has to offer, simply by visiting their local cafe
- For the 2017 World Burger Tour, Hard Rock Cafe menus will feature Local Legendary© Burgers inspired by the taste and flavors from cafe locations around the world from the Kimchi Burger which honors tangy South Korean cooking, to the Jambalaya Burger, which pays homage to lively New Orleans culture
- Special World Burger Tour offerings will be available at cafes beginning May 1 through June 25, 2017.
- More than 160 local burgers were evaluated by Hard Rock’s culinary team with crowd favorites such the English Breakfast Burger, which pays tribute to Hard Rock’s first-ever location in London, added to the 2017 World Burger Tour lineup
- Hard Rock is offering guests a chance to sample unique culinary flavors from around the globe. Sizzling headliners of Hard Rock Cafe Indianapolis World Burger Tour Menu include:
- English Breakfast Burger (London, England) – a Certified Angus Beef® patty topped with sliced ham, a sausage patty, a fried egg, a Portobello mushroom, arugula and garlic aioli and served with a side of baked beans
- Colombian Plantain Burger (Cartagena, Colombia) – a South American savory and sweet combination of caramelized onions, bacon and Monterey Jack Cheese, spiked with molasses and topped with fried plantains on a Certified Angus Beef® patty. Perfectly paired with crispy plantain chips and mojo sauce
- Jambalaya Burger (Louisiana, United States) – this big easy burger features spiced up Certified Angus Beef® fixed with Cajun mayo, pickles, andouille sausage, pepper jack cheese and a jammin’ jambalaya rice cake
- Kimchi Burger (Seoul, South Korea) – a tradition years in the making, Certified Angus Beef® patty topped with Sriracha-seasoned kimchi, bulgogi sauce, fresh tomato and lettuce and Sriracha mayo
- Tennessee BBQ Burger (Tennessee, United States) – like a good country ballad, this Certified Angus Beef® burger brings happy tears with BBQ dry rubbed premium beef topped with pickle slices, Memphis slaw, pulled pork, pig sauce, crispy onions and cheddar
- Tango Salsa Burger (Buenos Aires, Argentina) – shake it up with andouille sausage, Certified Angus Beef®, salsa criolla, garlic aioli, Monterey jack cheese, fresh arugula and a fried egg to top off the burger
- Olé Burger (Barcelona, Spain) – a fury of red peppered Romesco sauce, roasted vegetables, with goat cheese crumbles and arugula, dancing on a Certified Angus Beef® and between a toasted bun
- As part of the World Burger Tour menu, Hard Rock Cafes will also showcase the brand’s world-famous cocktails, including the classic Southern Rock cocktail that uses Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and the Electric Blues cocktail that combines sweet and sour flavors for a tropical twist
