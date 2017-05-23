Indianapolis floral designers take arrangements beyond the traditional

Ever wonder what happened to traditional floral bouquets? Pam Parker, Owner of JP Parker Flowers, says floral arrangements have become wilder and stranger. Today on Indy Style, she shows us samples of old versus new and explains what we need to know about both options!

OLD STYLE

Greenery with flowers very symmetrically placed. There was not much variety in flowers used.

Sadly, not much attention was given to the source of the flowers used.

SOUTH AMERICAN AND OTHER FOREIGN COUNTRIES PROVIDED MOST OF OUR PRODUCT

We still buy a large percent from other countries. However we are more careful WHO is the grower? Are they certified? A quality control group that no harmful illegal chemicals are used. Also that there are fair labor policies used.

NEW TRENDS

There is a trend in glowers identical to the food movement.

Farm to Vase. American grown. Knowledge of what the flowers and products are we are using. Using all sorts of items such as pods and branch material. Not exactly perfect.

Millennials have been very important in our change in foods, flowers and trends. They want education and information.

They are getting information from Instagram and On line. TV shows like Indy style. We as professionals need to keep up with what the customer wants.

Now free flowing more loose airy natural.

Fragrance is important. Imperfect is OK. Miscellaneous use of found objects. Unique containers.

Local as possible with a sense of season. Recycling.

LOCAL IS IMPORTANT

We just harvested thousands of Peonies. This year we increased our growing of other flowers. 300,000 sunflowers!

To learn more, visit www.jpparkerco.com.