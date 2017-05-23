Man wanted in Kokomo death investigation turns himself in

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A man wanted in connection with a woman’s death outside a Kokomo bar has turned himself in.

Shelley turned himself in to Indiana State Police in Marion County around 3 p.m. Tuesday and was then arrested on a warrant out of Howard County.

Maurice Shelley faces felony charges that include voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter, battery by means of a deadly weapon, reckless homicide and criminal recklessness.

Just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Front Row Live, officers were called on reports that a vehicle struck a woman and fled the scene.

Preliminary investigations showed that an altercation ensued between individuals and the driver of the vehicle. Witnesses told police that the driver then began to drive at individuals standing in the parking lot. The vehicle struck a car, which then hit the victim, who has been identified as 42-year-old Alisa Burnett.

Burnett was transported to Howard Regional Hospital where she later died.