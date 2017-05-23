Police: Car went airborne before crash that killed suspect, injured 2 others

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — One man is dead and two others have been hospitalized following a high-speed chase and crash.

Police say the suspect, 30-year-old Daniel Walter Lynn, was driving so fast that he went airborne before causing the accident that killed him.

Lynn held a Colorado driver’s license, but his car was registered in New Jersey.

The crash happened Tuesday morning on Interstate 70 west in Wayne County right next to Henry County.

Police tell us Lynn was driving erratically when they pulled him over. They attempted to ticket him for weaving in and out of traffic and following too close. During the stop, police say, he took off at a high rate of speed, disregarding everyone in his path.

“I prayed over the car before we left West Virginia. We are on our way to Montana,” said Erica Smith who witnessed the crash.

Perhaps that prayer is to credit for Smith and her husband Jesse getting out unscathed.

“All the sudden there’s this black Cadillac that comes out of nowhere. Crosses the median, lands in front of the white truck that is besides us,” she said.

Jesse Smith added, “A lot of smoke was coming from the front engine of the Cadillac. It began to smoke and became engulfed.”

Police believe Lynn was intoxicated when they pulled him over. They say he stopped but then took off. That’s when the chase started.

At this time, authorities aren’t sure how fast he was going but say he was going so fast that about five miles down in Wayne County he lost control, went airborne at least two feet in the air over cables separating the east and westbound lanes and crashed into a pickup truck.

Hancock County Chief Deputy Brad Burkhart said, “It’s a sad state of affairs when that happens. We don’t want to see that happen to anybody out here. It’s unfortunate that other people were injures in this situation.”

In the pickup truck police say were a husband and wife from Ohio.

“The airbags imploded, and they were covering the front of the window. So, you couldn’t really see anyone. We were hollering, ‘Is anyone in there alive? Is everyone okay?'” said Jesse Smith.

The couple was rushed to an area hospital. As for the suspect, officers pronounced Lynn dead at the scene.

The Smiths were shaken up but not injured. With hundreds of miles left on their trip, they’ll continue to pray.

“We weren’t even hit by the debris. Very, very blessed. Very blessed,” said Erica Smith.

Investigators say they didn’t find drugs or alcohol in the suspect’s vehicle and say a toxicology text will be done.

Authorities say the victims’ injuries are not life-threatening.