Raid of shop finds candy, more with marijuana-derived oil

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — State excise police this week raided a shop in a city mall and seized fruit gum candies and other items with a marijuana-derived oil sometimes used to lessen seizures.

Authorities said they also found a small amount of marijuana in the tobacco shop. The shop is listed as a women’s clothing store in its online profile.

Nirvana, 2338 25th St., was cited Monday on preliminary charges of being a public nuisance, possession of marijuana and possession of counterfeit controlled substance. Search warrants were served Monday at the store in Fair Oaks Mall and at the home of the owner, Tulsidas G. Narsinghani, on Columbus’ north side.

At the shop, authorities seized several cannabidiol oil products “including liquid, capsules, gummy bears, paper documents, drug paraphernalia, a small amount of suspected marijuana, and over $20,000 U.S. currency,” said a news release from Cpl. Heather L. Lynch, an Indiana State Excise Police public information officer.

The charges will be forwarded to the state Alcohol and Tobacco Commission’s prosecutor for review.

In May, Gov. Eric Holcomb signed into law House Bill 1148, which establishes a cannabidiol program for patients with severe seizure disorders. The law allows patients with a physician’s certification to access cannabis oils containing less than 0.3 percent of tetrahydrocannabinol — also known as THC. However, this law does not allow tobacco certificate holders to possess or sell cannabidiol oils.