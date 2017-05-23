Southeast side vacant house fire ruled arson

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators have ruled a fire on the southeast side a case of arson.

Crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department were dispatched to the 1100 block of South State Avenue around 12:11 p.m. Tuesday to a two-story residence fire.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire showing from the front of the vacant residence.

They were able to get the fire under control in roughly 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported, and damages are estimated at $40,000.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.