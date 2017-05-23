Two men arrested following drug bust on city’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men are in custody following a drug investigation Tuesday.

It happened in the 5500 block of Carvel Avenue after authorities smelled the odor of marijuana at the residence during a knock and talk investigation.

After both residents of the home refused authorities the consent to search, they applied for and were later granted a search warrant to conduct the search.

Inside the home, authorities found:

  • 36 pounds of marijuana
  • 22 pounds of marijuana butter
  • 270 grams of marijuana gummy bears
  • 47 grams of psychedelic shrooms
  • 3 guns
  • Nearly $10,000 in U.S. currency

25-year-old Bradley Betts and and 27-year-old Blake Koss were later arrested and charged with maintaining a common nuisance, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of narcotics.

North Side Drug Bust

