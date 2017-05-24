EMA: Acid spill in Johnson County results in road closure

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Authorities have responded to a large spill in Johnson County.

According to Johnson County Dispatch, the intersection of State Road 37 and State Road 144 is currently closed due to a spill in the area.

Johnson County EMA Director Stephanie Sichting said a semi picked up a trailer in Seymour. The trailer contained a plastic tote that was leaking some kind of acid.

The Bargersville Fire Chief said that the substance was leaking into a drainage ditch.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of 144 are closed and the immediate area has been evacuated the area.

Indiana State Police are now investigating.