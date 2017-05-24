Corrections employee pleads guilty to trafficking, bribery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former employee for CEC Corrections at the Liberty Hall work release facility pleaded guilty to three charges Wednesday and was sentenced to two years in prison.

Prosecutors in 2016 said Marco Simmons, of Indianapolis, was trafficking unauthorized items into the work release facility and having sex with an inmate while he was a work release supervisor. At the time, Liberty Hall, 675 E. Washington St., was serving female offenders who were referred from the Marion County Community Corrections and male offenders from the Indiana Department of Correction.

Simmons also accepted bribe payments from an inmate in exchange for illegally carrying pills and a cellphone in the facility, prosecutors said in 2016.

Simmons was arrested March 2, 2016, and faced eight charges. All but three were dropped as part of the plea agreement: trafficking with an inmate, bribery and official misconduct.

The sentence calls for Simmons to face a year in the community corrections program after he leaves prison.