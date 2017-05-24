Evaluations of man accused of eating girlfriend sought

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana prosecutor says he expects to soon see mental competency evaluations of a man accused of killing his former girlfriend and eating parts of her body.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull told the News and Tribune on Wednesday he expects the evaluations of Joseph Oberhansley of Jeffersonville to be filed and submitted to his office any day.

Oberhansley faces a June 12 trial date on charges of murder, rape and abuse of a corpse in the September 2014 slaying of 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton of Jeffersonville. However, Clark Circuit Judge Vicki Carmichael on March 28 granted defense attorneys’ request for a competency evaluation to be conducted by three psychologists or psychiatrists.

Once the evaluations are completed, Carmichael will likely schedule a competency hearing.