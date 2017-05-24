Google wants to connect their ads to what consumers buy in brick and mortar stores

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Google, who already monitors your online shopping, wants to do now connect their digital advertising to what you buy in brick and mortar stores.

Google’s computers will be trying to connect the dots between what people look at after click on an online ad and what they purchase with their credit and debit cards at one of the advertiser’s physical locations.

Not everyone was celebrating at Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting. Some people were protesting, especially the pilots for Amazon Prime Air.

They said say they are not paid industry standard wages.

