Group offers free camp to troubled teenage boys

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In just one week, two teenage boys were arrested for robbing two IndyCar drivers Scott Dixon and Dario Franchitti. The two were robbed at gunpoint at a Taco Bell in the 3500 block of West 16th Street.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were able to make an arrest of the teenage suspects.

It’s teens like that one group aims to save.

Good News Boys Home 40-Day Challenge, is a camp developed out of Good News Ministries. Each year the group takes about 40 teenage boys between the ages of 13-17, to a camp in Reelsville, Indiana, to 145 acres of wooded land.

The camp takes boys away from negative influences of gangs, drugs, neglect, domestic violence and helps them to make better decisions through spiritual, educational and vocational training.

Once at the camp, four boys are assigned to a cabin with a counselor. The boys are fed, go white water rafting, ride ATVs and are trained on life skills. Instructors teach them about carpentry, where the teens build structures, learn about wielding and even plumbing.

The goal is to teach the boys biblical manhood through the bible.

“There is no such thing as a lost cause just a lost kid with enough love and time we can reach anybody,” said Camp Director Dean Hunsucker.

Because of generous donations the 40-day camp is free. Parents must go through an application process to be approved.

The boys leave for the camp on June 12th and they don’t return back to Indianapolis until late July.

Currently there are 24 slots to fill. In the past the camp filled up quickly, but recently the camp changed the name from Five Stones Camp to Good News Boys Home 40-Day Challenge. The change in the name may have caused some confusion.

If you would like to learn more about the camp or apply click here.