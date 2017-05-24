IMPD catches man wanted in Cleveland child’s fatal stabbing

By Published:
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department apprehended Jacque Renode, 24, on May 23, 2017. (Photo Provided/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old boy and the shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Cleveland was apprehended this week in Indianapolis, local police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers on Tuesday night went to investigate a disturbance at 10th Street and Drexel Avenue. During their investigation on the city’s east side, officers learned Jacque Renode, 24, was wanted in Cleveland, according to a news release issued Wednesday by IMPD.

Renode was taken into custody but later fled on foot, the release said. Eventually, Renode was found on a rooftop a few blocks away in the 900 block of North Bosart Street.

According to a report from Cleveland.com, the 13-year-old was shot and injured Dec. 8 while leaving a home with a friend. The shooting appeared to be in retaliation for the Dec. 4 stabbing death of 14-year-old Jason Davis, investigators said in court records. Navi Sanders, 18, and Renode were charged with felonious assault following the shooting, the website reported.

Never miss another Facebook post from WISH-TV