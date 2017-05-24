IMPD catches man wanted in Cleveland child’s fatal stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old boy and the shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Cleveland was apprehended this week in Indianapolis, local police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers on Tuesday night went to investigate a disturbance at 10th Street and Drexel Avenue. During their investigation on the city’s east side, officers learned Jacque Renode, 24, was wanted in Cleveland, according to a news release issued Wednesday by IMPD.

Renode was taken into custody but later fled on foot, the release said. Eventually, Renode was found on a rooftop a few blocks away in the 900 block of North Bosart Street.

According to a report from Cleveland.com, the 13-year-old was shot and injured Dec. 8 while leaving a home with a friend. The shooting appeared to be in retaliation for the Dec. 4 stabbing death of 14-year-old Jason Davis, investigators said in court records. Navi Sanders, 18, and Renode were charged with felonious assault following the shooting, the website reported.