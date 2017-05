INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All 33 IndyCar drivers spent time back in school Wednesday.

Groups of three drivers went to 11 different IPS and Speedway schools.

The one hour visit was for kids in 4th through 6th grades.

The program consisted of a question and answer session followed by the drivers helping students build a car out of LEGOs.

It ended with drivers and students taking part in an exercise relay race.