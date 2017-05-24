Kroger to take over as title sponsor of Symphony on the Prairie

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Kroger is set to become the title sponsor of Symphony on the Prairie.

The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra made the announcement of the new four-year sponsorship Wednesday morning.

Marsh had been the primary sponsor for the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra’s summer concert series at Conner Prairie since 1982.

The change in sponsorship comes after Marsh recently filed for bankruptcy.

ISO CEO Gary Ginstling said he’s looking forward to the new partnership.

“We are grateful to Kroger for stepping forward on short notice to partner with the ISO as the new title sponsor of Symphony on the Prairie. The future is bright for Kroger Symphony on the Prairie, and we look forward to bringing this well-loved tradition to Indiana families for many years to come,” said Ginstling.