Man arrested for battering step children in Orange Co.

ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — One man was taken into custody following an investigation.

It started April 12, when Indiana Child Protective Services were investigating reports of a 5-year-old struck with a belt.

It was later learned that the child’s stepfather, 22-year-old Devin Wilson, had struck the 5-year-old and another 19-month-old that was hard enough to leave marks,

Wilson was arrested Wednesday and faces a preliminary felony charges of battery on a child less than 14 years of age causing serious bodily injury.