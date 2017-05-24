Mayor Joe Hogsett discusses summer jobs, Indy 500 security

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett discussed several topics during an interview on Wednesday’s 24-Hour News 8’s Daybreak.

Topics included the city’s summer jobs program for youths, the incident involving IndyCar drivers being robbed at Taco Bell in advance of the Indianapolis 500 and security at Sunday’s race following the Manchester, England, concert explosion. He said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and other authorities will be “at the top of their game” for the race.

Hogsett also talked about the city’s emerging role in becoming the “tech capitol of the Midwest.”