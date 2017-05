INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities have a “great comprehensive plan” in place for the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, says the city police’s homeland security commander.

In an interview with Lauren Lowrey on 24-Hour News 8’s Daybreak, Christopher Bailey of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department asked for people who see something to say something to police during the many events during the Memorial Day weekend.

Bailey discussed partners working together on the security plan.