Rescued dog shares love of running half marathons with owner

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Some dogs have a lot of energy. A walk around the neighborhood can usually calm them down. But for one rescue dog it takes a lot more: half marathons.

“I met her and I just fell in love with her. She was spunky, full of energy and I just knew she’d be the perfect running partner,” said Bella’s owner Elizabeth Morgan.

Morgan came to the Vanderburgh Humane Society looking for a running partner. What she got was a best friend.

“I train with her about six days-a-week and she runs between 30-40 miles a week with me,” said Morgan.

For a two-year-old lab, her paws have taken her many miles. Bella started training at one year old. Since then she’s ran five half marathons and has the medals to show for it.

“Usually, when she’s in front of me she’s feeling good. When she’s beside, me she’s feeling tired. And when she’s behind me, I yell ‘Run Bella, run,’” said Morgan.

Her longest run so far was 16 miles.

“She’s actually on a Purina Dog Chow diet so it gives her enough energy for her half marathons,” said Morgan.

Bella has become a star for her races — being recognized by Purina Dog Chow and Women’s Running magazine.

“It’s so neat when they go beyond being a family pet,” said Vanderburgh Humane Society’s Amanda Coburn.

Coburn says Bella is the perfect example of how to keep energetic dogs under control.

“They just need you to exercise them everyday with running or just taking them for a walk in the neighborhood,” Coburn noted.

“I can’t imagine my life without her, so really she rescued me,” said Morgan.