Sage Karam gets inked up for Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 22-year-old from Nazareth, Pennsylvania, Sage Karam has seen every single Indy 500 since his childhood.

“This is the granddaddy of them all. This is the one everybody wants to win,” said Karam.

The magic of Indianapolis Motor Speedway captured him as an 8-year-old, and continues to stay with him.

“The names that have won here, the names that have raced here. What it actually means to win here. Getting your face on the Borg-Warner. You pretty much become an instant legend if you win here,” said Karam.

And the driver of the number 24 car has an instant reminder of his desire to one day drink milk in Victory Circle.

“I got the wings and wheel tattooed on me, on my wrist. I wanted to see the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on my wrist every single day because it’s become an obsession, wanting to win this race. I didn’t want to go a day with not thinking about it,” said Karam.

Karam got inked up on a whim, but his father was less than pleased when he saw the permanent mark on his son’s wrist.

“He saw it and kicked me out of the house for three days. So yeah, we got into a huge fight about that. But he’s moved past it now,” said Karam.

So what if he wins the 500 and gets his face put on the Borg-Warner trophy? Will he add some more ink?

“Maybe something like the car number, or the year. The date or something? I don’t know. There will definitely be something,” said Karam.

And what about his dad? The father who hates tattoos?

“Dad said he’ll get the whole family tattoos if I win it!” Karam replied.

Winning the Indy 500 would take care of the tattoo debate in the Karam household. A welcomed permanent reminder of a historical achievement.