Tamika Catchings to provide game analysis for first Fever game

She’s taking a break from playing professional basketball, but back in the game in a different way! Tamika Catchings, now Director of Franchise & Program Development for Pacers Sports, chats about her first game as an Indiana Fever analyst, which airs on MyIndyTV-23! (7pm)

About Tamika and her new adventure:

– She began calling college games last winter with ESPN.

– She ended a 16-year WNBA playing career last fall, shortly after securing a fourth Olympic gold medal

– She led Fever to playoffs in her final 12 seasons, 13 times overall

– She was also recently hired by Pacers Sports as director of franchise &a program development. She will work with community and career development programs with all three franchises – Pacers, Fever, Mad Ants

– She now is a small business owner, too! She recently purchased a small tea shop, TeasMeIndy on north edge of downtown (22nd St.), which specializes in teas and a light menu for breakfast and lunch offerings.

To learn more, visit http://fever.wnba.com/.