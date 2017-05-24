Two teenagers in custody following robbery of Family Dollar

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two teens are in custody after they allegedly robbed a Family Dollar while armed.

It happened just after 8 a.m. Wednesday at a Family Dollar in the 2100 block of Mitthoefer Road when officers responded to a reports of an armed robbery.

After searching the area, a K-9 officer located the two suspects walking in the area of 2100 Shoreland Drive.

A 16-year-old and 17-year-old were both taken into custody in connection with the crime.

Since they are juveniles, their names will not be released.