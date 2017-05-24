Vincent Edwards to return to Purdue for senior year

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It’s decision day for college basketball players deciding whether to remain the NBA draft.

The news has been good for Purdue fans so far, as forward Vincent Edwards announced, via Twitter, he is returning for his senior season.

Edwards worked out for the Indiana Pacers, the New Orleans Pelicans and the Oklahoma City Thunder before making his final decision.

As a junior, Edwards averaged 12.6 points and nearly 5 rebounds per game.

He was tied for second on the team in scoring and assists.

Edwards figures to be the versatile figure he was during his junior season, while improving his game, based on advice from NBA scouts.

Edwards’ return ensures the Boiler senior class remains intact – joining Dakota Mathias, P.J. Thompson and Isaac Haas, who withdrew his name from the draft last week.

Purdue’s Big Ten championship team at midday awaited the decision from All-American forward Caleb Swanigan, who must also decide by 5 p.m. Wednesday.