Workout Wednesday: Work out your full core

It’s important to remember good core workouts and a strong core not only helps you have flat stomach. A strong core may help your balance and overall your strength. Core strength can help protect your lower back from injury and may help complete your overall lifestyle of fitness and wellness. Firefighter Tim shares today’s workout that will help keep your fitness “well rounded.”

The workout:

Reverse Crunch : start with your hands on the floor and the ball under your shins. Suck in your stomach and use your abs to pull your knees up to your chest. Slowly return to starting position.

10-20 reps

Pike : same starting position as above – down on your hands with the ball under your shins. Keep your legs straight and use your lower abs to pull the ball up towards your hands by bending at the hips (finishing in a pike position). Slowly return to starting position.

10-20 reps

Crunches : lay on your back on top of the ball with your feet flat on the ground. The ball should be placed under the small of your back. Support your head lightly with your hands – try not to interlock your fingers to avoid pulling on your head/neck. Use your abs to lift your chest/shoulders up towards the ceiling and then slowly return to the starting position.

10-20 reps

Plank Rollout : Feet out or kneel on the ground with the ball in front of you. Put your wrists/forearms on the ball. Suck in your stomach and lean into the ball while rolling it along your forearms away from you. Try to keep your back straight (not bowed) throughout the motion. Use your abs to pull yourself back to an upright position.

10-20 reps

V -up Passovers : lay on your back with your arms over your head, legs outstretched, squeezing the ball between your feet. Use your abs to pull your straight legs and the ball up towards the ceiling while also raising your arms up towards the ceiling. Transfer the ball from your feet to your hands and slowly lower the ball over your head towards the floor. Return the ball to your feet and finally back to the starting position by going through the reverse motions. That counts as one rep.

10-15 reps

Twitter: @firemantimcfd