A look at F1 legend Fernando Alonso

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — One of the best drivers on the planet is skipping the Grand Prix of Monaco to drive in the Indianapolis 500.

Fernando Alonso will skip Formula 1’s most prestigious event in an effort to take home the Borg-Warner Trophy. The trophy is awarded to the winner of each year’s Indianapolis 500 winner and the winner will have his face etched onto the trophy itself.

The two-time Formula 1 champion knows the paparazzi well. But driving in IndyCar on the most famous oval in racing?

“It’s [more] narrow than what I thought. When you watch the television, you see three cars a side on the main straight. Hard to imagine how you can fit three cars there and at the speeds,” Alonso said.

He arrived early this May with a bang. When he climbed into the number 29 car to take his first laps in Indy, 2.4 million fans across the world tuned in on the track live stream.

Alonso has made himself at home at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. His mission this May? Cross of the second leg of racing’s triple crown. He already took care of the Monaco Grand Prix. He still plenty of time to conquer the 24 Hours of Le Mans. This week, the only item on his agenda? The Borg Warner trophy.

“Probably the biggest race in the world, so to have the opportunity to experience this event is something I think any racing driver should have the opportunity to fill and then try to win,” said Alonso.

As race day nears, the Spaniard still can’t believe how close the diehards are allowed to get to the pits in Indy. His escape mechanism? A remote control skateboard.

“In Juan Pablo, you are not allowed to do it, so when I came here I brought the skateboard,” Alonso said. “Probably somehow feels similar to what you’re feeling on the corners when you trim the car, so some practice off the car as well.”

The McLaren legend is all geared up for the 101st Indy 500. Can IndyCar hold off one of Formula One’s finest? Don’t blink.”