Anderson man gets quick $2K to settle complaint about police

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man who filed a complaint about a confrontation with police officer ended up getting a $2,000 check to settle the matter a week later.

The Herald Bulletin reports Jason Winters said he was verbally and physically assaulted by the officer April 6 following a dispute with his roommate in Anderson.

Police Chief Tony Watters says the officer was placed on paid administrative leave. Once an investigation is complete, a report will be provided to the Anderson Board of Public Safety and disciplinary action could be considered.

The newspaper notes the city’s risk manager approved the settlement before the police investigation was complete. Assistant City Attorney Evan Broderick says the risk manager has limited authority to settle claims quickly to avoid possible litigation.