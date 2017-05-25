Calorie-free party drinks

Lifestyle Specialist Blair Reich introduces us to delicious, flavorful drinks without all of the calories!

Cascade Ice Organic is made with premium water, carbonation and USDA Certified Organic fruit essences to create delicious flavors!

It’s sparkling water with just the right amount of organic essences from fruit oils and extracts.

9 distinctly delicious flavors include Mixed Berry, Lemon Zest, Citrus Twist, and Lemon Lime.

Other flavors include Blueberry, Orange Mango, Grapefruit, Pomegranate, Raspberry Lemonade

Experience guilt free taste with zero calories, sodium free, caffeine free, zero grams of sugar, no carbs, and gluten free.

Ingredients are simple: Purified Water, Carbonation, Organic Essences from Fruit Oils and Extracts, No Fruit Juice.

What is great about Cascade Ice is that you don’t have to sacrifice flavor to improve your diet. Cascade Ice does all the work for you by cutting out all the calories, sugar, sodium and carbs!

A typical can of soda has around 40 grams of sugar! Imagine how much you can cut down on sugar if you simply switch out soda and replace it with our organic sparkling water. It’s a small change that can make a tremendous impact on your quest towards healthy living.

Cascade Ice is available for purchase locally at Kroger.

You can also check out our “Where To Buy” map online for a full store listing at CascadeIceWater.com.



It is USDA organic, sugar-free, caffeine-free, sodium-free, and gluten-free and has zero carbs, eliminating all those unhealthy “extras” that many sodas and other drinks contain.

For more, go to http://www.cascadeicewater.com/index.html and check out the delicious recipes below:

Mixed Berry Delight: This party pleaser is great for kids, and one they love to assist making! Have your helper add a handful of their favorite berries and muddle them in your glass. Add 50z of Cascade Ice Organic Mixed Berry and ice, and then stir the ingredients together to make your taste buds go wild!

Lemon Lime Spritzer: For a quick and easy classic, start with a chilled glass with ice and add one part club soda, two parts Cascade Ice Organic Lemon Lime. Complete this glass with a sugar rim, splash of lime juice and garnish with a lime to impress! This crisp drink is perfect for any outdoor affair.

Pomegranate Punch: For a great alternative to traditional party punch, simply pour 4 parts Cascade Ice Organic Pomegranate over ice. Then, mix in mint leaves, the juice of 1 lime and 1 part club soda together. You’re ready to serve!