Charlie and Kathleen Kimball: California Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Charlie and Kathleen Kimball came to Indiana and only planned to stay a short while.

They met in high school and later started dating. When Charlie needed to move to Indianapolis to be close to a race team, Kathleen did, too, finding a job in Lafayette.

Charlie is an IndyCar Series driver with Chip Ganassi Racing. He will start in the 16th spot of the 33 cars in the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.

What was supposed to be eight months in Indiana turned into eight years.

“We’d go back to California, and it didn’t feel like home anymore,” Charlie said. “Coming back to Indianapolis felt like home, and getting off the airplane and coming through Indianapolis airport, the experience there compared to LAX (the Los Angeles airport) is quite different. So when we got engaged, I asked Kathleen to marry me actually down in Brown County.”

