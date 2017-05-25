Crash of semi loaded with potatoes blocks I-65

LITTLE ACRE, Ind. (WISH) — Interstate 65 was closed for nearly two hours Thursday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash left a semitractor-trailer full of potatoes in the median, Indiana State Police said.

By 3:15 p.m., at least one of the two lanes in each direction along the interstate north of the State Road 11 interchange had reopened, said Sgt. Stephen Wheeles of the state police. The road restrictions were backing up traffic for miles, according to an Indiana Department of Transportation website.

One injury occurred in the crash, but the state trooper said he did not have any details.

Authorities trying to figure out how to move the load of potatoes were unsure when the other lanes would reopen, Wheeles said.

No additional details on the crash were immediately available.

The crash is about 4 miles north of Seymour, Ind.

Bartholomew Co-ISP still investigating a personal injury crash on I-65 at 58 mm. NB and SB passing lanes are closed. pic.twitter.com/n7aFNOhtGU — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) May 25, 2017