Fertilizer spill causes fish kill in Shelby County

FLAT ROCK, Ind. (WISH) — State environmental authorities are investigating a chemical spill into a Shelby County tributary of a creek.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officers on Wednesday afternoon were called to County Road 1200 South east of State Road 9, according to a news release issued Thursday by the DNR. They found a farmer transporting a trailer of nitrogen fertilizer ran off the road while attempting to let a vehicle pass on the narrow county road.

Step were immediately taken to contain the chemical, the release said, but a small fish kill occurred. A cleanup of the area was underway Thursday.