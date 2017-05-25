Galvin Technologies to expand Indianapolis operations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A technology company has announced plans to add 37 jobs by 2022.

Galvin Technologies, on the city’s northwest side at 4622 W. 72nd St., helps clients integrate the platform of cloud-computing company Salesforce into their operations, said a news release from state officials.

“Salesforce’s decision last year to dramatically grow its presence in Indiana is having an impact here beyond even the new 800 tech jobs the company is adding,” Elaine Bedel, president of the Indiana Economic Development Corp., said in a news release.

Galvin will invest $609,050 into its operations, moving into a larger office and investing in new technology.

Gary Galvin founded the business in 2004 shortly after he moved from Chicago to Indianapolis. Originally launched as a website development company, the business became a Salesforce integrator in 2016.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. offered Galvin up to $750,000 in conditional tax credits and up to $75,000 in training grants based on the company’s job creation plans. The incentives are available after Hoosiers are hired.