Homes selling at a rapid pace

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – There’s more evidence that there is a shortage of homes to buy.

The National Association of Realtors says homes are staying on the market for a median of just 29 days, the shortest period since the realtors began tracking the metric in 2011.

Also, another tech company is adding jobs in Indiana. Software company MYCOI has announced plans to expand its downtown Indianapolis headquarters and create up to 185 jobs by 2021.

The company’s cloud-based platform which tracks and manages certificates of insurance, won last year’s venture club of Indiana Innovation Showcase.

