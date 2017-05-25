Indy woman dies after crash in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A 49-year-old Indianapolis woman has died four days after she was hospitalized following a crash in Hamilton County.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Andrea R. Stewart died Thursday following a two-vehicle crash that happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday on 146th Street west of Gray Road. An autopsy is scheduled to determine her cause of death.

Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that they found two vehicles in the eastbound lanes of 146th Street. Crews from the Carmel Fire Department extricated the occupants of the vehicles, all of whom sustained injuries in the crash.

According to authorities, a car driven by Andrew Steckler, 34, of Westfield, was heading west on 146th Street just past Gray Road when the vehicle veered across a grassy, raised median. It continued west into oncoming traffic briefly until it collided head-on with an eastbound car. One vehicle was inverted.

The car traveling east was driven by Stewart, who had a 10-year-old girl in the car with her.

An ambulance took Steckler to St. Vincent Indianapolis Hospital, while Stewart was airlifted there. An ambulance took the 10-year-old girl to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health.

Deputies are still investigating what may have caused Steckler to cross over the median. Indiana law requires toxicology tests for the drivers involved, and the results of those tests were not mentioned in Thursday’s release.

Authorities report all three were wearing seat belts.

The Sheriff’s Office Crash Team encouraged anyone with information to contact the team at 317-773-1282.