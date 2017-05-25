IndyCar drivers visit the Children’s Museum

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Racing is taking over the city — even at the Children’s Museum.

A few IndyCar drivers spent some time at the museum’s Hot Wheels exhibit Thursday.

There were orange tracks where guests where guests could race the mini cars.

24-Hour News 8 spoke with Tony Kanaan, who says it’s the miniature cars that can inspire the next generation of racers:

The Hot Wheels are the reason … we get to talk to kids about racing, about safety, about driving fast, about being committed, and I think some of them are probably going to be the future race car drivers and I think that’s awesome.”

The Hot Wheels Race to Win exhibit will be at the museum until July 30.