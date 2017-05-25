Inside the Foyt Wine Vault and IMS Museum Exhibit

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — A.J. Foyt, four-time winner of the Indianapolis 500, is no stranger to Speedway.

When his family wanted to add a race shop in Speedway, they had some extra space. With that extra space, they decided to showcase Foyt Family Wines.

“My son and my grandson wanted to do that and I said, ‘Well all I can tell you is you better make a better wine than anyone else we know in racing,” Foyt said. “And I said, ‘if you don’t, I will kick your butt.”

The Andretti family also has their own winery.

The racing legend is also being honored at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum.

The museum is just a couple of blocks from Indianapolis Motor Speedway and will feature a Foyt exhibit for the next several months.

Foyt’s ride in 1958, his rookie year, is displayed in the museum. The Dean VanLine Special from the ’58 race can be seen, along with his 1961 winning vehicle.