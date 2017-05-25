Let your taste buds take a trip to NOLA without leaving Indy

Not everyone can take a trip to New Orleans to enjoy creole cuisine, but the fresh fish experts at Bonefish Grill are spicing up summer with their new Creole-Style Redfish. The mild sweet fish with a medium firm texture was introduced in the 1980s in the New Orleans kitchen of famed chef Paul Prudhomme.
Chef Brian Newlin demonstrates how to make Creole-Style Redfish topped with crawfish — a fresh water crustacean similar in taste to lobster and very popular in the South — then accented with a creole-style sauce.
Chef Brian also shakes up a refreshing seasonal cocktail, combining guava flavored rum, pineapple juice and coconut water, and finished in true Hawaiian-style with a floating edible orchid.
For more info, go to www.bonefishgrill.com.
Blackening Spice
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 tablespoons paprika
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon onion powder
- 1 tablespoon ground dried thyme
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
Directions
- Combine the paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, thyme, black pepper, cayenne pepper, basil, and oregano in a bowl until evenly mixed.
- Store in an airtight container in a cool, dry place.
Creole Sauce
Ingredients
- 2 celery ribs, chopped
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 (14.5-oz.) cans diced tomatoes with green peppers and onion
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 teaspoons Blackening seasoning
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
- 2 green onions, thinly sliced
- 1 teaspoon hot sauce
Directions
- Sauté celery in olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat 3 to 4 minutes until tender.
- Stir in diced tomatoes, garlic, Blackening seasoning, and sugar.
- Reduce heat to low; simmer, stirring occasionally, 20 minutes. Stir in parsley, green onions, and hot sauce. Store in refrigerator up to 2 days.
Blackened Redfish Creole
Ingredients
- 4 each 7.5 oz Redfish Fillets, Skin off
- 2 TBSP Blackening Spice
- 2 fl oz Canola Oil
- 4 oz crawfish tails or 41/50 count shrimp
- 8 fl oz Creole Sauce
- Chopped Parsley for Garnish
Directions
- Season the fish with blackening spice, both sides
- Heat the Canola oil in a cast iron skillet or large sauté pan until hot
- Place the seasoned fish in the pan
- Cook 2 – 3 minutes, or until fish is properly blackened
- Turn and cook an additional 2-3 minutes – place on plate to hold
- While fish is cooking, warm sauce in a small sauce pot
- Add the crawfish or shrimp, and cook for 3-4 minutes, or until seafood is cooked and tender
- Pour the Creole Sauce with Crawfish or Shrimp over the Redfish
- Sprinkle with Parsley, and serve over steamed white rice or your favorite starch
Ingredients: Volume:
Your favorite vodka 1.5 oz
Fresh Sage Simple Syrup 1 oz
POM Wonderful 100% pomegranate juice 1 oz
Cointreau OR similar orange/flavored liqueur .25 oz
Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice 1 oz
Angostura Bitters 2 dashes
Pasteurized Egg Whites .50 oz (optional)
Method to Mixing:
- Pack a pint glass or a martini shaker with ice.
- Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin and shake until icy cold.
- Strain into a frozen martini glass.
- Garnish with fresh sage leaf for garnish.
Fresh Sage Simple Syrup:
Bring 6 cups of water to a rolling boil. Add 4 cups of sugar in the raw (for richer texture) or super fine sugar and stir until sugar is dissolved. Add 10-15 fresh sage leaves and let boil for 2 minutes. Turn off heat and let cool. Cover & refrigerate for 24-48 flavors.
Note: The sage needs time to infuse throughout the simple syrup so the longer you infuse, the brighter your flavor will be.