Let your taste buds take a trip to NOLA without leaving Indy

Not everyone can take a trip to New Orleans to enjoy creole cuisine, but the fresh fish experts at Bonefish Grill are spicing up summer with their new Creole-Style Redfish. The mild sweet fish with a medium firm texture was introduced in the 1980s in the New Orleans kitchen of famed chef Paul Prudhomme.

Chef Brian Newlin demonstrates how to make Creole-Style Redfish topped with crawfish — a fresh water crustacean similar in taste to lobster and very popular in the South — then accented with a creole-style sauce.

Chef Brian also shakes up a refreshing seasonal cocktail, combining guava flavored rum, pineapple juice and coconut water, and finished in true Hawaiian-style with a floating edible orchid.

For more info, go to www.bonefishgrill.com.

RECIPE: CREOLE-STYLE REDFISH

Blackening Spice

Ingredients

1 1/2 tablespoons paprika

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon ground dried thyme

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

Directions

Combine the paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, thyme, black pepper, cayenne pepper, basil, and oregano in a bowl until evenly mixed. Store in an airtight container in a cool, dry place.

Creole Sauce

Ingredients

2 celery ribs, chopped

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 (14.5-oz.) cans diced tomatoes with green peppers and onion

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 teaspoons Blackening seasoning

1 teaspoon sugar

2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

2 green onions, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon hot sauce

Directions

Sauté celery in olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat 3 to 4 minutes until tender. Stir in diced tomatoes, garlic, Blackening seasoning, and sugar. Reduce heat to low; simmer, stirring occasionally, 20 minutes. Stir in parsley, green onions, and hot sauce. Store in refrigerator up to 2 days.

Blackened Redfish Creole

Ingredients

4 each 7.5 oz Redfish Fillets, Skin off

2 TBSP Blackening Spice

2 fl oz Canola Oil

4 oz crawfish tails or 41/50 count shrimp

8 fl oz Creole Sauce

Chopped Parsley for Garnish

Directions

Season the fish with blackening spice, both sides Heat the Canola oil in a cast iron skillet or large sauté pan until hot Place the seasoned fish in the pan Cook 2 – 3 minutes, or until fish is properly blackened Turn and cook an additional 2-3 minutes – place on plate to hold While fish is cooking, warm sauce in a small sauce pot Add the crawfish or shrimp, and cook for 3-4 minutes, or until seafood is cooked and tender Pour the Creole Sauce with Crawfish or Shrimp over the Redfish Sprinkle with Parsley, and serve over steamed white rice or your favorite starch

Pomegranate Sage Martini

Ingredients: Volume:

Your favorite vodka 1.5 oz

Fresh Sage Simple Syrup 1 oz

POM Wonderful 100% pomegranate juice 1 oz

Cointreau OR similar orange/flavored liqueur .25 oz

Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice 1 oz

Angostura Bitters 2 dashes

Pasteurized Egg Whites .50 oz (optional)

Method to Mixing:

Pack a pint glass or a martini shaker with ice.

Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin and shake until icy cold.

Strain into a frozen martini glass.

Garnish with fresh sage leaf for garnish.

Fresh Sage Simple Syrup:

Bring 6 cups of water to a rolling boil. Add 4 cups of sugar in the raw (for richer texture) or super fine sugar and stir until sugar is dissolved. Add 10-15 fresh sage leaves and let boil for 2 minutes. Turn off heat and let cool. Cover & refrigerate for 24-48 flavors.

Note: The sage needs time to infuse throughout the simple syrup so the longer you infuse, the brighter your flavor will be.