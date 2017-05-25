Man charged with murder of woman found in alley

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 39-year-old man faces a murder charge after his arrest in connection with the death of a 26-year-old woman, police said.

The body of Candice Pigee was found in an alley with an apparent gunshot wound on the morning of Feb. 24 in the 800 block of North Rural Street.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives arrested 30-year-old Antuan Cooper, of Indianapolis, and took him to the Arrestee Processing Center for booking.

No court dates have been set for Cooper.