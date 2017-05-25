Mars, Wrigley present new candy choices

CHICAGO (WISH) — If you can’t get enough of your M&M’S and Skittles candies, you’ll be glad to know some new flavors are rolling out.

Mars Chocolate North America and Wrigley are launching new flavors and presentations of favorite brands: Extra chewy mints, 5 gum, M&M’S, Skittles, Starburst, Snickers and Twix. The flavors were introduced this week at the National Confectioners Association’s Sweets & Snacks Expo in Chicago.

“This year we’re launching more than 30 new products and packs that offer a range of choices to meet consumer preferences,” Timothy LeBel, president of sales for Mars Chocolate North America said in a news release. He said the new products offer “the opportunity to indulge in moderation” and meet “consumers’ desire for fun and functional gum and mints as well as new formats and flavors in chocolate.”

The companies are working with retailers to determine shoppers’ behaviors and react to them, the release said.

Expo visitors are trying out some of the new candies and flavors that are available now or will be available later this year:

M&M’S Caramel Chocolate Candies: milk chocolate with a caramel center coated in a colorful candy shell.

TWIX Dark Chocolate Cookie Bars: crunchy shortbread cookie covered in caramel and enrobed in rich dark chocolate.

SNICKERS Hazelnut Bar: peanuts, caramel and nougat covered in milk chocolate with hazelnuts.

M&M’S White Chocolate: creamy white chocolate in a colorful candy shell.

M&M’S Strawberry Nut Chocolate Candies: a crunchy peanut covered in strawberry-flavored milk chocolate and enclosed in a colorful candy shell.

DOVE Fruit Mixed Berries Dipped in DOVE Dark Chocolate: featuring strawberries, blueberries and cranberries.

DOVE Fruit Dark Chocolate Cherry and Sea Salt Almond: real cherries with almonds.

DOVE Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate: peanut butter with solid dark chocolate.

TWIX White Chocolate Cookie Bars: two crunchy cookie bars covered with caramel and enrobed in white chocolate.

M&M’S Ice Cream Bars: individually wrapped bar with chopped M&M’S candies inside reduced-fat vanilla ice cream, all smothered in milk chocolate.

M&M’S White Pumpkin Pie Candies: coming for Halloween in bags of 150 or 170.

Extra Chewy Mints: new flavors coming in December are peppermint and polar ice.

Skittles and Starburst Sweet Heat: fruity flavors with a spicy kick.

Juicy Fruit Mixies: coming in December , bottles contain a mix of original, strawberry, watermelon and grape flavors.

, bottles contain a mix of original, strawberry, watermelon and grape flavors. 5 Gum Peppermint Cobalt Mega Pack and Spearmint Rain Mega Pack: coming in June , 15-stick packs.

, 15-stick packs. Skittles Trick Plays: for NFL fans as the new season begins, colors on the outside of the candies don’t necessarily match the flavors on the inside.

Starburst Minis Sours: coming in December, sour flavors including cherry, blue raspberry, watermelon and strawberry.

Juicy Fruit America Pop: each gum stick contains a blend of cherry, lemon and blue raspberry flavors, channeling red, white and blue ice pops.

gum stick contains a blend of cherry, lemon and blue raspberry flavors, channeling red, white and blue ice pops. Extra Mint Chocolate Chip: coming in August, the flavor of mint chocolate chip ice cream will be re-introduced.