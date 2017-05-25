Mayor Hogsett helps demolish home, ‘change community’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Mayor Joe Hogsett on Thursday helped operate a backhoe to demolish a home on the city’s east side.

City officials say the home, a duplex in the 3200 block of Brookside Parkway South Drive in the Brookside neighborhood, was damaged by a fire and had become a source of crime as well as a safety issue.

The demolition is part of Hogsett’s neighborhood investment strategy. The idea is to bring more than 2,000 homes in Indianapolis back to healthy life.

“Though such a goal is ambitious in size it is one that we must complete because it has the potential to fundamentally change our community, and together we shall complete it, home by home,” the mayor said.

If you would like the city to take action on an eyesore in your neighborhood, call 317-327-4MAC.

Last week Mayor Joe spotted this home on his way to an event — he called @IndyDBNS to check on its status. pic.twitter.com/USw00GCNOz — Mayor Joe Hogsett (@IndyMayorJoe) May 25, 2017